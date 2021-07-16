Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.72.

FUTU stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96. Futu has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

