Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

FUSN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 6,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,944. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $343.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

