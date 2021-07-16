Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $88,857.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00107665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00146275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,028.66 or 0.99689845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

