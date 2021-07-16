Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.97. Funko shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 4,004 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $879.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
