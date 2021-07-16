Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.97. Funko shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 4,004 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $879.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

