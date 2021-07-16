FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

