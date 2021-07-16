Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of Friedman Industries worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRD opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

