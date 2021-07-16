Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.26. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

