Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Sells $205,344.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00.

FRPT opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

