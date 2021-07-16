FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,529. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

