freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €19.81 ($23.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.40. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

