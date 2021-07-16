Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,521,372 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,521,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $581.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

