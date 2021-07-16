Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 259,825 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,825 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Colfax worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,307,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 872,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.