Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $50.76 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,133,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,757,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

