Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

