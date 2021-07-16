Fred Alger Management LLC Has $45.76 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $45,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 456,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 546,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.