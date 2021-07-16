FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOXWU opened at $10.15 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXWU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

