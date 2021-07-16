Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Fossil Group worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FOSL stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

