Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 94.1% in June

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 218,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FORD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of 253.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Industries news, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $232,120.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,419 shares of company stock worth $355,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

