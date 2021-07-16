Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

FORD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 144,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,826. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of 260.26 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

