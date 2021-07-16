Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FRTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 3,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.03.
About Fortran
