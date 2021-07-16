Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 3,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Get Fortran alerts:

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.