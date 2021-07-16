Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.