Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $515,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

