Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 3,427 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

