Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 119,903 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

FBC stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

