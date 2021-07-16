Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 412,942 shares.The stock last traded at $185.36 and had previously closed at $185.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
