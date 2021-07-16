Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 412,942 shares.The stock last traded at $185.36 and had previously closed at $185.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

