First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $108.39. 24,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $110.95.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.