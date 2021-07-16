First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,358. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

