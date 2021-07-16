First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00.

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 2,315,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,368. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

