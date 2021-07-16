First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.56.

FM stock traded down C$2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,951. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.88.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

