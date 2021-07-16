First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.65.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.