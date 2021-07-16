First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $33.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

