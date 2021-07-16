First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Up to $39.92

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $41.33. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

