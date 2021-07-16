First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 361,016 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,230,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

