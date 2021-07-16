First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$12.48 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.19.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.