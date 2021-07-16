First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FR. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

FR stock opened at C$17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.19. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

