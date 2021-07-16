First Foundation Advisors Sells 18,562 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 49,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,344. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.