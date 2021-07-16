First Foundation Advisors Has $1.25 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,517,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,567,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,986. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

