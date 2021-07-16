First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,398 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,141. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

