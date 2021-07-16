First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,339 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.34. 4,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

