First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

