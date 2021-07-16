Financial Architects Inc Sells 66 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.