Financial Architects Inc Sells 366 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $281.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

