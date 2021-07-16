Financial Architects Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

