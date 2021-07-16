Financial Architects Inc Has $58,000 Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $222.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

