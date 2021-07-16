Financial Architects Inc Has $241,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

