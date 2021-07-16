Financial Analysis: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Support.com and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 5 0 2.63

Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Support.com and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 2.28 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 26.33 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -37.27

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Risk and Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -4.60% -5.33% -4.61% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Summary

Skillz beats Support.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services. It also provides SUPERAntiSpyware software, a malware protection and removal software product; Guided Paths, which contains step-by-step self-support guides, with decision points to help customers resolve problems; and service delivery management tools for technology support services, includes Support.com cloud-based software capabilities and other contact center applications, such as customer relationship management, ticketing, ordering, methods of payment, and telephony, which are integrated into applications for its contact center specialists. The company provides its services through partners, as well as its website at www.support.com. Support.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

