Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,158 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $977,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.19. 1,826,825 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

