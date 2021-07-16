Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $435.26. 294,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.