Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF makes up 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000.

DFND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95.

