Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,405 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.80. 97,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The stock has a market cap of $444.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

